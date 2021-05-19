US Trailer for Social Suspense 'Les Nôtres' aka 'Our Own' from Quebec

"What are you hiding from me?" Oscope Labs has released a new US trailer for an indie "social suspense" film titled Les Nôtres, the second feature from Quebecois filmmaker Jeanne Leblanc. The film originally premiered at the Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma Festival, and won Best Narrative Feature at the Santa Fe Film Festival last year. Our Own is about 13-year-old Magalie, who will have no choice but to take back the reins of her own life. Against all odds. Played by Emilie Bierre, Magalie is a popular blonde teen who's keeping a shocking secret: she's pregnant. But when she refuses to identify the real father, suspicions among the townsfolk come to a boiling point and the layers of a carefully maintained social varnish eventually crack. It "astutely unearths the racism that lurks under the surface of seemingly-woke white suburbia." Also with Marianne Farley, Judith Baribeau, and Paul Doucet. A riveting discovery from Quebec - check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Jeanne Leblanc's Les Nôtres, direct from YouTube:

To the tight-knit community of Sainte-Adeline in Quebec, Magalie (Emilie Bierre) appears as a normal suburban high school sophomore surrounded by friends. But this popular teen girl is harboring a shocking secret: she's pregnant. When Magalie refuses to identify the father, suspicions among the townsfolk come to a boiling point and the layers of a carefully maintained social varnish eventually crack. Les Nôtres, also known as Our Own in English, is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Jeanne Leblanc, director of the film Isla Blanca previously, as well as a number of shorts and other assistant director work. The screenplay is by Judith Baribeau and Jeanne Leblanc. It's produced by Benoit Beaulieu and Marianne Farley. This originally premiered at the Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma Festival last year. Oscilloscope Labs will release Leblanc's Les Nôtres direct-to-VOD in the US starting on June 18th this summer. For more info, visit their official site.