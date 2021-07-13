US Trailer for 'The Last Matinee' Uruguayan Horror Homage to Cinema

"Today, you may feel the Universe owes you. Nonetheless, someone else's sacrifice won't save you." Dark Star Pictures + Bloody Disgusting have revealed a new official US trailer for an Uruguayan horror film titled The Last Matinee. Not only is it a tribute to the spooky magic of watching horror movies in dingy, dark cinemas. But it's also a horror movie set inside an old cinema. This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival and at many other genre festivals last year, now opening in the US this August. The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist's daughter. The Last Matinee stars Luciana Grasso, Ricardo Islas, Julieta Spinelli, Franco Duran, and Pedro Duarte. This looks damn good, Uruguay seems to be offering some of the finest indie horror gems recently.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Maxi Contenti's The Last Matinee, direct from YouTube:

And here's the original Uruguayan trailer for Maxi Contenti's The Last Matinee, also found on YouTube:

On a stormy night in Montevideo in 1993, an engineering student named Ana (Luciana Grasso) takes over the duties of her father, a projectionist at a declining movie theatre, due to his ill health. Unbeknownst to her, the audience watching the film that she is running are being murdered by a black-gloved killer. The Last Matinee, also known as Al Morir la Matinée in Spanish, is directed by Uruguayan filmmaker Maxi Contenti (aka Maximiliano Contenti), director of the films Muñeco viviente V and Neptunia (co-director) previously. The screenplay is by Manuel Facal and Maxi Contenti. This already opened in Uruguay last fall and also premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year. Dark Star Pictures + B-D will release Contenti's The Last Matinee in select US theaters on August 6th, then on VOD starting August 24th, 2021 this summer.