US Trailer for 'Undercover Punch & Gun' HK Martial Arts Action Film

"How would I know you were undercover?" Well Go USA has released their official US trailer for a Hong Kong martial arts action film titled Undercover Punch & Gun, on VOD in the US this June. This already opened in China back in 2019, and it also goes under the strange title Undercover vs. Undercover. It's about two rival police agencies being forced to team up together after a drug trade goes wrong. Undercover police Wu, played by Philip Ng, teams up with unlikely allies in order to fight a major drug dealer and take down a drug smuggling ring. The full cast also includes Vanness Wu, Andy On, Chi Shuai, Joyce Feng, Aaron Aziz, Kitty Jiang, and Aka Chio. This didn't get the best reviews when it originally opened, made by two screenwriters both directing for their first time here. But at least the fight scenes look like fun, that rad spin around them shot. Really that's what we're all watching these films for anyway. Check it out below.

Official US trailer (+ poster) for Koon-Nam Lui & Frankie Tam's Undercover Punch & Gun, on YouTube:

And here's another early international trailer for Undercover vs. Undercover, also found on YouTube:

While an elite cop, Xiao Wu (Philip Ng), is working undercover to infiltrate a notorious drug ring, his plan is compromised when a rival agency with a grudge attacks during a drug trade, killing the gang's leader in the raid. Their cover blown, both teams are forced to unite and take to the high seas in an attempt to overthrow the ruthless drug smuggler behind it all. Undercover Punch & Gun, also known as Undercover vs Undercover (or Wo hu qian long originally in Cantonese) is co-directed by screenwriters / filmmakers Lui Koon Nam (making feature directorial debut; writer on Happily Ever After, Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen, The Last Tycoon, Wild City, Chasing the Dragon, Enter the Fat Dragon) & Frankie Tam (making feature directorial debut; writer on Girl$, Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen, The Four, Tried, Wild City, Get Outta Here, God of War, The Loser Hero). It's produced by Gordon Chan and Charlie Wong. This originally opened in China back in June of 2019. Well Go USA will release Undercover Punch & Gun on VOD/DVD + streaming on Hi-YAH! starting June 8th. For more info, visit the official site.