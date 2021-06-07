MOVIE TRAILERS

Vampire on a Plane! First Teaser Trailer for 'Blood Red Sky' Horror

June 7, 2021
Blood Red Sky Trailer

"You have to look after my son." Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for a new horror thriller titled Blood Red Sky, pretty much Vampire(s) on a Plane (instead of Snakes). The twist is that the protagonist in here is the vampire, not the bad guy this time around. A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. To protect her son she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the inner vampire monster she has fought to hide. Starring Peri Baumeister as Nadja; she's joined by Kais Setti, Alexander Scheer, Dominic Purcell, Graham McTavish, Roland Møller, and Chidi Ajufo. This is a good teaser - setting up the stakes and not giving away too much. But from the looks of it, this is either going to be terrible or extra gnarly. Check it out below.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Peter Thorwarth's Blood Red Sky, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Blood Red Sky Film

A woman (Baumeister) with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the vampire within that she fought to hide for so long. Blood Red Sky is directed by German actor / filmmaker Peter Thorwarth, director of the films Bang Boom Bang, If It Don't Fit Use a Bigger Hammer, Goldene Zeiten, Not My Day, and The Last Cop previously. The screenplay is written by Peter Thorwarth and Stefan Holtz. Produced by Christian Becker. Netflix will debut Thorwarth's Blood Red Sky streaming worldwide starting July 23rd, 2021 coming soon this summer. First impression? Who's down?

