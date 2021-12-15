Vanessa Kirby Wanders the Streets of NYC in 'Italian Studies' Trailer

"All of my memories… begin with me walking among these people." Magnolia has unveiled the official US trailer for an indie film titled Italian Studies, the latest creation by filmmaker Adam Leon (Gimme the Loot, Tramps). This film initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and is finally opening in January for anyone curious to watch it. Another film that showcases the remarkable talents of actress Vanessa Kirby, following last year's Pieces of a Woman. In this film, Kirby plays a writer who loses her memory in New York City. Attempting to find her way home, she connects with a teenager and other strangers in conversations, real & imagined. "As the night progresses, she approaches something intangible on the journey back to herself." The cast includes David Ajala, Annika Wahlsten, and Lars Wahlsten. It's hard to tell where this film is going and what it's trying to comment on, but it certainly looks appealing.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Leon's Italian Studies, direct from YouTube:

A mysterious woman wanders the streets of Manhattan in confusion, unsure of who she is. Finding herself inexplicably drawn to a charismatic teenager, she embarks on an adventure with him through the city and into the unknown. Italian Studies is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker Adam Leon, director of the films Gimme the Loot and Tramps previously, as well as one other short. Produced by Joshua Astrachan, Brad Becker-Parton, Jason Reif, Andrea Roa, and Jamund Washington. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the American Film Festival. Magnolia Pictures will debut Leon's Italian Studies in select US theaters + on VOD starting on January 14th, 2022.