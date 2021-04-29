Vanessa Redgrave in Christoph Waltz's D.C. Drama 'Georgetown' Trailer

"Try to get to know him before you condemn him!" Paramount Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie political drama titled Georgetown, marking the feature directorial debut of Oscar-winning Austrian actor Christoph Waltz. This already premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival a few years ago, but has been waiting for a release ever since. It never played at any other festivals which is a bad sign, on top of the release delay. Waltz also stars in the film as Ulrich Mott, an ambitious social climber, who marries a wealthy widow in Washington D.C. in order to mix with powerful political players… and get his hands on her money. The film's impressive cast features Vanessa Redgrave, Annette Bening, Corey Hawkins, Laura de Carteret, Dan Lett, and Amin Bhatia. This seems like such a sleazy story, but I guess that's the point, examining the lengths some people go to get a grasp on money and power. This just doesn't look that good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christoph Waltz's Georgetown, direct from YouTube:

Academy Award winners Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained), Vanessa Redgrave (Julia) and Academy Award Nominee Annette Bening (American Beauty) deliver "outstanding performances" (Oleg Ivanov, Slant Magazine) in this thrilling true story filled with twists, turns, and political turmoil. Waltz stars as Ulrich Mott, an eccentric and smooth-talking social climber who seems to have everyone in Washington, D.C. wrapped around his finger. But when his wealthy, well-connected and much older wife (Redgrave) turns up dead in their home, her daughter Amanda (Bening) suspects Ulrich may not be all that he seems as the police investigation begins to uncover a larger deception that goes far deeper than anyone ever imagined. Georgetown is directed by the acclaimed Austrian-German actor Christoph Waltz, making his feature directorial debut after directing a few TV movies including Fidelio previously. The screenplay is written by David Auburn. This originally premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. Paramount will open Waltz's Georgetown in select US theaters on May 14th, then on VOD starting May 18th. Who's interested?