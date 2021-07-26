Bloody First Trailer for Syfy's New 'Day of the Dead' Zombie Series

"Boys - let's move!" Syfy has unveiled the first official trailer for a new zombie horror series called Day of the Dead, a remake / update of the classic George A. Romero zombie movie of the same name from 1985. Which is exactly why we're featuring this first look to watch - always respect Romero. The trailer dropped during the San Diego Comic-Con@Home event, introducing the new series / Romero tribute, which will be launching in October. The original film is about a group of scientists and military personnel dwelling in an underground bunker in Florida, but this new series is a bit different - following six strangers out trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. Not down in any bunkers yet. Starring Keenan Tracey, Natalie Malaika, Daniel Doheny, Lauren Howell, Morgan Holmstrom, Kristy Dawn Dinsmore, and Miranda Frigon. It seems more TV tame than the film, but still packed with tons of zombie carnage.

Here's the first official trailer (+ panel) for Syfy's new Day of the Dead series, direct from YouTube:

Day of the Dead follows a group of strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion in their small, conflict-filled town. This ode to Romero’s famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart. The Syfy Day of the Dead series features episodes directed by filmmakers: Steven Kostanski (director of the films Manborg, Father's Day, The Voice, Leprechaun Returns, Psycho Goreman) & Jem Garrard ("Android Employed", "You Me Her", "Vagrant Queen" series) & Jacquie Gould ("Van Helsing" series). This zombie horror series is co-created by Scott Thomas & Jed Elinoff also the showrunners. Based on the classic George A. Romero zombie movie Day of the Dead first released in 1985. Produced by Darcy Wild. Syfy will debut their new Day of the Dead series showing on the Syfy Channel starting October. Who's interested in watching?