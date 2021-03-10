Vibrant Full Trailer for HBO's 'Tina' Documentary About Tina Turner

"I had an abusive life. There's no other way to tell the story… Buddhism was a way out." HBO has debuted an official full-length trailer for a new music doc called Tina, profiling the legendary singer Tina Turner. This definitive documentary just premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last week, and arrives on HBO for viewing later this month. Rave reviews already! Made by the Academy Award-winning filmmakers behind the docs Undefeated, I Am Dying, and L.A. 92 previously. Featuring a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, photos, and new interviews, including with the singer herself, Tina presents an unvarnished and dynamic account of the life and career of a music icon. Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder, playwright Katori Hall and Tina's husband Erwin Bach are among the interviews in the intimate documentary. This looks superb! The final shot is epic. "Get to know the woman behind the name."

Here's the full-length trailer for Daniel Lindsay & T.J. Martin's doc Tina, from HBO's YouTube:

HBO's Tina, a feature documentary from Academy Award-winning directors Dan Lindsay & T.J. Martin and Lightbox, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, together with Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker, is a revealing and intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, charting her improbable rise to early fame, both her personal and professional struggles throughout her life, and her even more improbable resurgence as a global phenomenon in the 1980s. Tina is co-directed by filmmakers Daniel Lindsay (Last Cup) & T.J. Martin (A Day in the Hype of America, On the Rocks), both directors of the acclaimed docs Undefeated, I Am Dying, and L.A. 92 previously. This is set to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival this year. HBO will then debut Tina for streaming starting on March 27th this spring. Interested?