Vibrant Trailer for Japan Underground Dance Drama 'Dreams On Fire'

"We've got similar styles don't you think? You and I?" Get a first look at this underground dance film from Japan titled Dreams On Fire, featuring the first leading role from celebrated Japanese dance idol, Bambi Naka, the former lead dancer on Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour. This premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, and next will play at Montreal's Fantasia Film Festival this fall. An electrifying and dazzling feature debut from Canadian-born, Japan-based filmmaker Philippe McKie, Dreams on Fire is a "love letter to the dynamic and striking urban dance and underground scene of Tokyo and the artists that occupy it. Philippe, who also wrote, art-directed, and edited the film, has been living in Japan for the past ten years and worked in the fashion industry, DJed in Tokyo clubs," and made films. Now he's telling us a story about a dancer. At first glance, this looks like Japan's You Got Served, about a woman taking on the dance scene.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Philippe McKie's Dreams On Fire, direct from YouTube:

Fleeing to Tokyo with the hopes that she can fulfill her dream of becoming a dancer, Yume is met with the harsh reality that success isn't something that comes quickly or easily. Whilst juggling her job as a hostess in Tokyo's red-light district, Yume throws herself headfirst into studying the art and integrating herself into the underground dance community. Starring one of Japan's most famous dancers, Bambi Naka, in her first lead role, Dreams on Fire is a vibrant and intoxicating look into Japanese dance and subculture communities. Dreams On Fire is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Philippe McKie based in Japan, making his feature directorial debut after a few other shorts previously. This initially premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, and next will play at the Fantasia Film Festival. It was already released in Japan, but Dreams On Fire still has no US release date set. First impression? Who's intrigued?