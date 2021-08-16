Victoria Justice Wants to Be an Angel in 'Afterlife of the Party' Trailer

"You have a whole world out there and you are missing it!" Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a quirky comedy called Afterlife of the Party, featuring Victoria Justice as a "party planner and social butterfly" who heads to the afterlife after a birthday accident. Most surprisingly, this is a new film directed by the director of such classics as Critters, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, The Mighty Ducks, The Three Musketeers, and Mr. Holland's Opus. Though he hasn't made much of a mark in the last decade. After finding herself in the afterlife, Cassie is given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth within five days by reconnecting with loved ones, and most importantly, prove she's worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky. Justice stars with Midori Francis, Robyn Scott, Adam Garcia, Timothy Renouf, Gloria Garcia, Myfanwy Waring, and introducing Spencer Sutherland. "Afterlife of the Party is a modern testament to the power of female friendship, the magic of a perfect pop song, and the importance of living and loving each day like it's your last." Well that sounds joyful, doesn't it?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Herek's Afterlife of the Party, from Netflix's YouTube:

Party planner and social butterfly Cassie (Justice) is on top of the world, but a freak accident during her 25th birthday extravaganza brings it all crashing down - literally. When she finds herself in the waiting room of the afterlife, Cassie meets Val, her guardian angel, who explains she has five days as an angel-in-training to make things right on Earth with the people who meant the most to her: her lifelong best friend Lisa (Francis), her grieving father, and her estranged mother. In order to repair those relationships and make it to the VIP room in the sky, Cassie breaks through the spiritual plane to communicate with Lisa and enlists her help to set things right with everyone. In her journey of reflection and forgiveness, and, in true Cassie fashion, a few makeovers and impromptu dance parties along the way, Cassie finds that she might be the one with the most to learn. Afterlife of the Party is directed by American filmmaker Stephen Herek, director of Critters, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, The Mighty Ducks, The Three Musketeers, Mr. Holland's Opus, 101 Dalmatians, Holy Man, Rock Star, Life or Something Like It, Man of the House, The Chaperone, and The Great Gilly Hopkins. The screenplay is by Carrie Freedle. Netflix will debut Afterlife of the Party streaming starting September 2nd, 2021 this year.