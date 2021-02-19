MOVIE TRAILERS

Victoria Justice in First Trailer for NYC Romantic Thriller Film 'Trust'

February 19, 2021
"You have no idea of the whole story here." Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for the film Trust, a romantic thriller set in New York City involving "exceptional temptations." The story follows a New York City gallery owner named Brooke and her husband Owen, who get mixed up in high society affairs as each them are seduced by another. Victoria Justice stars as Brooke, and she's joined by Matthew Daddario, Katherine McNamara, Lucien Laviscount, Ronny Chieng, and Rosa Gilmore. This looks like it has some slick cinematography, with lots of vibrant neon colors. But it also looks like another of these films full of super attractive people in a wealthy world dealing with issues of sex and power and lies within their super attractive wealthy world. But hey, maybe there's something entertaining about watching that. Have a look.

In this sexy and twisty ride, New York City gallery owner Brooke (Victoria Justice) and her husband Owen (Matthew Daddario) each face exceptional temptations, with most unexpected results. Trust is directed by American filmmaker Brian DeCubellis, director of the film Manhattan Night previously, as well as a few shorts and TV work including as a supervising producer on "Backstage Pass" and "In Pursuit with John Walsh". The screenplay is written by K.S. Bruce, Brian DeCubellis, and Kristen Lazarian; based on the play by Kristen Lazarian. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical will release DeCubellis' Trust in select theaters + on VOD starting March 12th, 2021 coming soon. Interested?

