Wacky Dark Comedy About Greed 'This Game's Called Murder' Trailer

"Don't talk – otherwise my dad will kill you." Cranked Up Films has debuted an official trailer for a strange indie dark comedy titled This Game's Called Murder, the latest cinema creation from writer / director Adam Sherman. A modern, dark-humored tale of greed, romance, and lost innocence in consumer-crazed, alienated society that functions as a harsh critique of society today without taking itself too seriously. This hasn't played at any festivals, and will be dropping directly into two cinemas + on VOD this December. The film is about the wacky, weird, extremely wealthy Wallendorf Family. The eccentric Wallendorf’s struggle to maintain the facade of a prominent successful family while their violent nature rips them apart. The film stars Ron Perlman, Natasha Henstridge, Vanessa Marano, James Lastovic, Nicole Sousa, Nikko Austen Smith, and Tory Devon Smith. This looks like there's way too many big ideas that clash with each other, despite a good cast and some cool visuals. At least it has Ron Perlman! Always fun to watch him.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Adam Sherman's This Game's Called Murder, from YouTube:

Adam Sherman's This Game's Called Murder is a dark, wickedly funny film about the eccentric members of the Wallendorf Family. Mr. Wallendorf, a fashion mogul and designer of iconic red high heeled shoes, Mrs. Wallendorf, his conniving brutal wife, and Jennifer Wallendorf, their daughter and a social media powerhouse who's trying to figure out love, friendship, and world dominance. The eccentric Wallendorf's struggle to maintain the facade of a prominent successful family while their violent nature rips them apart. This Game's Called Murder is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Adam Sherman, director of the films Dead Doll, Happiness Runs, Crazy Eyes, and She's Just a Shadow previously. Produced by Noemi Santo. Featuring a score by Bear McCreary. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Cranked Up Films will debut Sherman's This Game's Called Murder in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 3rd, 2021 this fall. For more info, visit the film's official site. Who's curious?