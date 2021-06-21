Wacky Lo-Fi Madness! Official Trailer for 'Strawberry Mansion' Film

"Do you believe that your dreams are your own?" Music Box has released the official trailer for a wacky, lo-fi indie sensation from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this year called Strawberry Mansion. It's made by filmmakers Kentucker Audley & Albert Birney (both of Sylvio previously) and will play in theaters later this year. Not many critics gave this film a chance during Sundance, but it ended up being one of my Best of the Fest picks. In a world where the government records & taxes dreams, an unassuming dream auditor gets swept up in a cosmic journey through the life and dreams of an older eccentric. The film stars Kentucker Audley and Penny Fuller, along with an kooky cast of characters including Grace Glowicki, Reed Birney, and Linas Phillips. In my Sundance recap, I wrote that this has "strange creations galore, dreamy visuals, weird FX, all with an anti-capitalist edge." I love it sooo much. Get a first look at the footage below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Audley & Birney's Strawberry Mansion, direct from YouTube:

In a dystopian future where dreams can be taxed, and invaded by advertisers, government agent James Preble travels to the eccentric home of aging artist Arabella Isadora to audit her dreams, and finds himself falling in love as he explores her subconscious, stored on a vast library of VHS tapes. Strawberry Mansion is both co-written and co-directed by indie actors / filmmakers Kentucker Audley (director of the films Team Picture, Holy Land, Open Five, Open Five 2 previously) & Albert Birney (director of the films The Beast Pageant and Tux and Fanny previously), both of whom directed the film Sylvio previously. Produced by Emma Hannaway, Matisse Rifai, Taylor Shung, and Sarah Winshall. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (one of my faves). Music Box Films will release Audley & Birney's Strawberry Mansion in select US theaters later in 2021, along with a VOD release. Who's intrigued by this?