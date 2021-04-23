Wacky New US Trailer for Abel Ferrara's 'Siberia' with Willem Dafoe

"Your soul is outside of you, and you must claim it!" Lionsgate has unveiled an official US trailer for the latest Abel Ferrara wacky mind-fuck film titled Siberia, starring his muse Willem Dafoe. This originally premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival just before the pandemic shut everything down, and we featured an early promo trailer back then. It's now set for release this June in the US, if anyone wants to watch. The short description says it's "an exploration into the language of dreams." Dafoe plays Clint, a damaged man who has retreated to a wintry remote mountain cabin where he hopes to find serenity. He runs a modest cafe where the rare traveler or native of the region visits. But even in his relative isolation he cannot find peace nor escape. On a fateful evening, to confront himself, he begins a journey by dogsled to the world he once knew. He travels through dreams, memory and imagination in an attempt to find his true nature. Onward. In addition to Dafoe, the cast includes Dounia Sichov, Simon McBurney, Cristina Chiriac, and Anna Ferrara. This is experimental filmmaking that annoys the hell out of me, but others may find it fascinating.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ Italian poster) for Abel Ferrara's Siberia, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first international promo trailer for Ferrara's Siberia here, to see more footage.

A man flees from one world to another that is strange and cold. Furs and fires keep him warm; a cave serves as his shelter. He is a broken man who wants to be alone. But even isolation does not bring him inner peace. Once again, he goes on a journey, this time into the self. He explores his dreams, confronts memories and seeks out visions. The rare encounters with other people are in languages he does not speak, determined by bodies that fascinate him, and by types of love he explores and then loses. His journey becomes a dance with demons, but time and again it flares up: light. Siberia is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Abel Ferrara, director of many films including Ms .45, China Girl, Bad Lieutenant, Body Snatchers, Dangerous Game, New Rose Hotel, Mary, 4:44 Last Day on Earth, Welcome to New York, Pasolini, and Tommaso previously. The screenplay is written by Abel Ferrara and Christ Zois. This initially premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and it opened in Italy last fall. Lionsgate will debut Ferrara's Siberia in select theaters + on VOD in the US starting on June 18th coming soon this summer. Interested?