Watch: 30 Min Documentary on the Amazing Sound Design in 'Dune'

"Denis expects you to bring your A-game." SoundWorks Collection has debuted a new 30-minute making of featurette / short doc exploring the Sound Design of Dune. This is made & edited by Michael Coleman and features interviews with director Denis Villeneuve, plus many members of his crew: sound editor & sound designer Mark Mangini, sound editor & sound designer Theo Green, re-recording mixer Ron Bartlett. They discuss the creative benefits of early collaboration with Denis, the process of crafting Dune's unique soundscapes including: Arrakis desert, sandworm, ornithopter, spice, voice of the Bene Gesserit. There's SO many fascinating revelations: the sound crew's early work with Denis, not just in post; Denis approached it as a documentary; they went and actually recorded sand in Death Valley (inspired by "singing sand dunes"). It all makes sense, of course, because this is Dune! I'm expecting this team to land an Oscar nom next year.

Thanks to Michael for the tip on this being available to watch. Intro for "The Sound of Dune" from YouTube: "Visionary director Denis Villeneuve discusses the creative benefits of early collaboration with his sound team, the process of crafting Dune's unique soundscapes including: Arrakis desert, sandworm, ornithopter, spice (melange) and the voice of the Bene Gesserit. Featuring Supervising Sound Editor & Sound Designer Mark Mangini, Supervising Sound Editor & Sound Designer Theo Green and Re-recording Mixer Ron Bartlett." The Sound of Dune short documentary is directed and edited by filmmaker Michael Coleman - you can see more of his work on his official website or follow him on Twitter @colemanfilm. It was made for the SoundWorks Collection website.