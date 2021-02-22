Watch: '30 Minutes of Relaxing Visuals from Studio Ghibli' from HBO

Ohhh my Studio Ghibli, you make my heart flutter, always and forever. As part of promotion for the entire Studio Ghibli collection (sans Grave of the Fireflies) on HBO Max, the streaming service has made a video for YT that is nothing but – exactly as the title says – "30 Minutes of Relaxing Visuals from Studio Ghibli." And it's just heaven. I know, I know, it's just a YouTube promo and supercut of some of the most peaceful scenes from Ghibli films, but I love it anyway. And we all need some peace right now, with a tumultuous and deadly and deranged world out there. I have been collecting random tidbits of Ghibli art in folders on my computer for years, but this is a dream mashup - putting all the most beautiful shots into one calming video.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this. It was originally debuted in December last year, in time for the launch of HBO Max, but we're just catching up to it now. Still enjoyable to watch no matter what! From HBO Max on YouTube: "Relax with these peaceful visuals from Studio Ghibli! Stream your favorite Studio Ghibli films now!" The video features footage from most of the Ghibli films, with a heavy emphasis on Ponyo and Howl's Moving Castle. I just adore Hayao Miyazaki, one of the greatest of all time. The entire catalog of Studio Ghibli films across their 29 years in operation is available now on HBO Max (in the US only) and on Netflix (throughout most of Europe). There is also a collection of background art from Ghibli on their official site.