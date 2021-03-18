Watch: 7-Minute Horror Short 'Meet Jimmy' About a Deadly Podcast

"Welcome to the serial killer podcast. Today we have something very exclusive." Holy hell this is insanely scary. Meet Jimmy is an excellent 7-minute horror short from Dutch filmmaker David-Jan Bronsgeest. It originally premiered in 2018 at the Nederlands Film Festival and it's finally available to watch online via Short of the Week. Jennifer is obsessed with a podcast about serial killer Jimmy Twofingers. As she's tuning in to listen to his confessions while she waits for her laundry, she realizes that the killer can hear her, too. Jimmy starts talking to her and warns her: if she stops listening, she will meet him in person. Now this is a much better modern reinvention of Ringu than any remake or sequel, playing with evil podcasts instead of VHS tapes. Starring Sem de Vlieger as Jennifer, and Jord Knotter as the voice of Jimmy. Luckily this already caught the eye of Hollywood, and a feature is in the works. The credits in this are also as creepy as any can be, perfectly capturing the vibe of the film. I'm always interested in innovative horror in short form.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Full description: "People are obsessed with a strange podcast. If you listen to the stories about serial killers, they can hear you as well… Jennifer is waiting for her laundry while she’s listening to the confession tapes of a killer in her favourite podcast Meet Jimmy. All of a sudden she has the feeling he’s also listening to her… and then he starts talking to her. Only 1 rule applies: if you stop listening, you will meet Jimmy." Meet Jimmy is directed by Dutch filmmaker David-Jan Bronsgeest - see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website. He has made a number of other short films as well. The screenplay is written by Tim Koomen, who also produced the short. Featuring cinematography by Jeroen Kiers, and original music by Thomas Goralski. On his website, David-Jan explains: "Meet Jimmy is picked up by Paramount pictures, Platinum Dunes and The Picture Company. With this strong production team the film will be turned into a feature." For info, visit his site. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?