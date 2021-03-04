WORTH WATCHING

Watch: A Cinema Video Essay on Loneliness in 'Saint Maud' & More

March 4, 2021
"The loner as a character acts our gateway into a complicated, unfeeling world." If you haven't seen it yet, Ross Glass' gem Saint Maud is one of the best horror debuts in years and pretty much every last critic has been raving about it. It's finally available to watch via Epix for streaming in the US. Studiocanal in the UK has posted a video essay on their YouTube featuring words and narration by film critic Anna Bogutskaya, talking about the theme of loneliness. Specifically how Saint Maud fits within loneliness cinema, and also how it connects with other lonely films, including You Were Never Really Here + A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. It's a compelling rumination on loneliness and it's nice to hear her discussion with all the footage.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. Studiocanal UK describes the video essay: "Anna Bogutskaya - critic and co-founder of The Final Girls discusses the popular trope of loneliness in Saint Maud as well as other Studiocanal films You Were Never Really Here, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and The Wicker Man." This video essay was edited by Jahanzeb Hayat & Sofia Anwar. And features writing and narration by film critic Anna Bogutskaya - follow her @annabdemented. All of the films mentioned / shown in this video are currently available to watch, including Rose Glass' Saint Maud – which has finally been released on Epix for streaming viewing in the US. For UK release details on the film, visit Studiocanal UK. Thoughts?

