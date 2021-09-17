Watch: 'A Conversation' Between Jimmy Chin & Brolin Mawejje Short

"My heart is still always in the mountains." Be inspired in only six minutes with this lovely little short film made by snowboarder / filmmaker Phil Hessler. The short is called A Conversation, and it is indeed just a meet-and-greet conversation between two iconic people within the outdoor sports industry - Ugandan-born professional snowboarder Brolin Mawejje, who's training for the Olympics; and professional climber / filmmaker Jimmy Chin, also known as the co-director of the doc films Meru, Free Solo, and this year's The Rescue. They meet in Jackson Hole for "an intimate conversation about their unique career paths as minorities in the outdoor industry and how they’ve struggled with pressure, both familial and internal." This originally premiered at the Mountainfilm Festival and it's now online to watch. It's great to hear from these two. More than anything this just makes me want to get up to the mountains to go skiing, too. Watch below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Original description direct from Vimeo: "The film is built around a conversation between Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jimmy Chin and Ugandan-born snowboarder Brolin Mawejje. Their conversation tells a story about their unlikely career paths and diversity in the outdoor [sports] industry; building into Brolin’s own uncertainty about his goals to snowboard in the Olympics." A Conversation is made by American filmmaker Phil Hessler - co-founder of WZRD; you can follow him on Instagram @therealphilhessler. He also directed the TV doc series Far from Home about Brolin Mawejje's story and snowboarding career. Produced by Eric Seymour & Phil Hessler. Supported by WZRD and Jackson Hole. Featuring cinematography by Ben Dann. This was filmed up in Jackson Hole, WY in January 2021. For more info, visit Vimeo or Mountainfilm. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?