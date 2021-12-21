WORTH WATCHING

Watch: A Lovely Tribute to 'The Lord of the Rings' 20th Anniversary

December 21, 2021
"This task was appointed to you, and if you do not find a way, no one will." On December 19th, 2001, the world of movies changed forever - Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring opened in theaters. The rest is history. To celebrate this 20th anniversary, editor Joel Walden put together this lovely tribute video taking us back to the unforgettable glory of this epic trilogy. It's a must watch for any and every LOTR fan. I LOVE these movies more than I love just about anything else. Watching them in the sold out movie theaters during those three years was a powerful and formative experience for me, and I get seriously emotional just thinking about how beautiful these movies are. There's nothing like them. There never will be. I am sure there are many great tributes out there for this anniversary, but this is one of the best - using some of my favorite quotes and shots edited so nicely. Catch up with Sam & Frodo again below.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this tribute launching online. Original intro from YouTube: "Watching Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings for the first time 20 years ago today was what made me want to work in movies… and that inspiration hasn't been lost to this day. I felt compelled to capture that feeling in this cut I made over the last year." This video was created and edited by film + trailer editor Joel Walden - you can follow him on Twitter @JoelVValden or visit his YouTube channel. The original movies were first released: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in December 2001, then The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in December 2002, then The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in December 2003. All three movies are directed by Peter Jackson, with screenplays adapted by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Peter Jackson. These three films are some of my all-time favorites. Do you love them too? Which is your favorite?

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here