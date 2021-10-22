Watch: 'A Puff Before Dying' - Marionette Don't Smoke & Drive PSA

"I've seen what drugged up driving can do… You know what drug I hate the most?" So they finally made a sequel to Team America: World Police! Well, not really. But this is about as close as anyone can get! A Puff Before Dying is an incredible 10-minute marionette short film, made by filmmakers Michael Reich and Mike Pinkney. Apparently this is a real PSA, but I can't find any info on for who - clearly one of the states where marijuana is legal now. (The "Federal Road Safety Foundation" is made up.) A wild night of pot and "drugged-up driving" ends in tragedy for three teenagers that happen to be marionettes. Please don't smoke and drive! Or else this! The voice cast: Annie Mebane, James Kirkland, Lola Blanc, Tashi Condelee, Michael Reich. Wherever this came from, it's amazing, I can't believe it's real. Take a hit and, uh, be safe.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief intro from YouTube: "When marionettes mix with marijuana, a joy ride becomes their last ride." A Puff Before Dying is a short film PSA made by filmmakers Michael Reich (She's Allergic to Cats) and Mike Pinkney (Video Town). Produced by Anthony Baldino and Ryan Lacen. Presented by the "Federal Road Safety Foundation" and the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. Featuring cinematography by Ava Shorr, and music composed by David Scott Stone. The directors add this fun tidbit about the production: "Working with marionettes was super fun, but incredibly difficult. Have you ever tried to make two marionettes hug? It's nearly impossible. You have to re-string everything and it takes forever." For more info on the film, visit SOTW. To view more shorts, click here. How crazy was this short?!