Watch: A24 Presents 'Simon Rex: Thru The Eras' - A Retrospective

"The universe is on his side, bro." A24 has revealed a fun video essay looking back at "Simon Rex: Thru The Eras" - an unconventional promotion for the movie Red Rocket (now playing in select theaters in the US). Simon Rex is an actor that you should recognize. Rising to fame as an MTV VJ, Rex later became an actor known for What I Like About You, starring in three films of the Scary Movie franchise, and National Lampoon's Pledge This!. He later developed a rap persona, Dirt Nasty, and had several solo albums and co-founded the hip-hop group Three Loco. This video retrospective looks back at his career and his fame, "a closer look at the legendary chameleon that is Simon Rex - from MTV and Dirt Nasty to his LAFCA-winning role as Red Rocket's leading man, Mikey Saber." Featuring some of his biggest fans, including Mark Ronson, Regina Hall, Pauly Shore, & Sean Baker. A clever way to promote Red Rocket, which really is worth a watch.

Here's the promo video "Simon Rex: Thru The Eras" for Red Rocket, direct from A24's YouTube:

And here's another interview with Simon Rex discussing his years as an actor, found via YouTube:

You can watch the original A24 trailer for Sean Baker's Red Rocket here, to see even more footage.

Mikey Saber (Simon Rex) is a washed-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown, not that anyone really wants him back. Red Rocket is a darkly funny and humane portrait of a uniquely American hustler and a hometown that barely tolerates him. Red Rocket is directed by American filmmaker Sean Baker, director of the films Four Letter Words, Take Out, Prince of Broadway, Starlet, Tangerine, and The Florida Project previously. The screenplay is written by Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch. Produced by Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks, Jackie Shenoo, and Shih-Ching Tsou. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the New York Film Festival. A24 first released Baker's Red Rocket in select US theaters starting on December 10th, 2021. Have you seen it yet?