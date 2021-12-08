Watch: A24's Teaser About 'The Green Knight' Returning to Theaters

"Never forget what happened here, upon this Christmas Day!" Good news, The Green Knight fans! The film is coming back to theaters THIS week! Starting again on December 10th in select theaters in the US. The Green Knight originally opened in theaters back in July and earned rave reviews from numerous critics. The film is a fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, starring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain. He is King Arthur's reckless nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the gigantic green-skinned stranger. The film's ensemble cast includes Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Erin Kellyman, Kate Dickie, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris as King Arthur, and Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight. The film is set in a few key scenes during Christmas and they play the "Christmas Game" in the film, so I think it makes perfect sense to re-release it. Even though the pandemic is still as bad as ever now. But this is a worthwhile big screen experience! Meet your fate at the cinema. Check your local listings.

Here's the new "Back in Theaters" trailer for David Lowery's The Green Knight, from A24's YouTube:

You can also view the teaser trailer for Lowery's The Green Knight here, or the incredible full trailer here.

A fantasy adventure based on the Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic green-skinned stranger. The Green Knight is both written & directed by acclaimed American filmmaker / writer David Lowery, director of the films Deadroom, St. Nick, Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story, and The Old Man & The Gun previously. He also edited this film (and many others previously). It's produced by Toby Halbrooks, Tim Headington, James M. Johnston, and David Lowery. This was originally set to open in theaters last summer (watch last year's trailer), but was delayed due to pandemic shut downs. A24 first released Lowery's The Green Knight in select US theaters on July 30th, 2021 in the summer. It will re-open starting on December 10th, 2021. Who's going back again?