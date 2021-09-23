Watch: Action Micro Film 'License To Steal' Made in Cincinnati, Ohio

"Pull over, Jake." It's not often we ever see any films made in Cincinnati, Ohio, so why not give this a look. License to Steal an action short film that's barely 4 minutes long, just the right length to call it a "micro film". Directed by and shot by filmmaker Mat Grimes, who lives and works in Cincinnati, the film just won an award at the Nevada Short Film Festival Fall 2021. The short follows a thief on the run after a robbery, who encounters two characters on his getaway that make him question what his next move should be. The film stars Jake Kopronica, with John Mark James and Dylan DeSantos. There's not a lot of action in this short, but it's all about how much storytelling they can pull off in just a few minutes of time. Fire it up.

Thanks to John for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "After a robbery, a thief drives off with the loot but finds himself in a struggle between the characters of his conscience." License to Steal is a short film directed by, shot by, and edited by Cincinnati-based filmmaker Mat Grimes - you can see more of his work on his YouTube page or follow him on Instagram @matgrimes. The script is written by Elizabeth H. Vu. Featuring original music by Aaron Sapp. Filmed entirely in Cincinnati, Ohio. This recently won the Best Action Micro Film Award at the Nevada Short Film Festival - Fall 2021 edition. For more info on the short, head to YouTube. To discover even more short and micro films to enjoy, click here. Thoughts on this one?