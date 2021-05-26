Watch: Alfonso Cuarón Talks About Exec Producing 'The Disciple'

"Stick to the very first impulse, the reason why you wanted to do this." Netflix has debuted a featurette for the acclaimed Indian musician film The Disciple, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and won Best Screenplay there. This already debuted on Netflix (in the US) in April - we posted the trailer then and the film is available to watch now. Some critics complained that Netflix didn't do any promotion and barely notified anyone that it was released. The film was executive produced by Alfonso Cuaron, so he hopped on Zoom to chat about why he supported this talented filmmaker, who is the same director of the underrated drama Court. Self-doubt, sacrifice and struggle converge into an existential crisis for a devoted classical vocalist as the mastery he strives for remains elusive. It's based on the true story of singer Sharad Nerulkar. The Disciple stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, and Kiran Yadnyopavit, among others. If you're interested, you can watch it on Netflix now. Take a look.

The Disciple is both written and directed by acclaimed Indian filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane, his second feature film after making Court previously, and also the short film Six Strands. Produced by Vivek Gomber, and executive produced by Alfonso Cuarón. This originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Toronto, Zurich, New York, and London Film Fests.