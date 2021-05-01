Watch: 'Allergy to Originality' Animated Short Doc by Drew Christie

"Has Hollywood developed an allergy to originality?" A good question! This was made in 2012, and it first premiered in 2014, but it's still as relevant as ever nine years later. Allergy to Originality is an amusing animated short film about a conversation between two people at a movie theater. It's about originality, or really, it's a defense of the lack of originality insomuch as referencing the truth that pretty much every idea or thought is a derivation of something else / someone else's thoughts. This short was created in 2012, and the marquee features some of the biggest movies that summer: Men in Black 3, Madagascar 3, Prometheus, Dark Shadows, The Avengers, and Snow White (and the Huntsman). Featuring the voices of Ian Picco and Spencer Thun. I don't entirely agree with all the points made in this, but it is interesting to consider. And there's also a good follow-up interview with filmmaker Drew Christie at Sundance below the short. Enjoy.

Thanks to Open Culture for the tip on this short (and for digging it up again years later). Brief description on YouTube: "In this animated Op-Doc by Drew Christie, two men discuss whether anything is truly original — especially in movies and books." Allergy to Originality is written, directed, and animated by filmmaker Drew Christie - based in Washington State. You can see more of his work on Vimeo. He's also co-founder of Kalakala Animation - visit their official website for more of their work. (He most recently provided some animation for the Hulu doc series Sasquatch.) Featuring music by Spencer Thun. Produced by The NY Times & Jason Spingarn-Koff. This originally premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, and played at a number of other fests, including the Disposable Film Festival 2014 where it won an Honorable Mention. For more info on the short, visit Open Culture or YouTube. To view more short films, click here. Your thoughts?