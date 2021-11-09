WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Short Doc on Britain's First Female Rock Band - The Liverbirds

by
November 9, 2021
Source: YouTube

Almost Famous Short Doc

"The four of us just belonged together." Meet The Liverbirds! Never heard of them? Now you have! Give this fantastic short documentary film a watch to learn more about them and hear some of their songs ("Peanut Butter" oh yeah!). The latest Almost Famous doc short from the NY Times is all about The Liverbirds, discussing their history with the two surviving members - Mary McGlory and Sylvia Saunders. "It's hard to say what, exactly, was in the water in Liverpool in the early 1960s that wound up producing the Merseybeat sound and hundreds of groups of varying success. Four teenagers caught the scene by surprise and found screaming fans at every turn. Their names were Mary, Sylvia, Pam and Val. It wasn't only their sound that turned heads. They were The Liverbirds, Britain's first all-female rock 'n' roll band." They started because of The Beatles, met The Beatles, went on their own tours and became famous in Europe. Radical! What a story.

Almost Famous Short Doc

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this one. Intro from YouTube: "It wasn't only their sound that turned heads. They were The Liverbirds, Britain's first all-female rock 'n' roll band. Sitting down with surviving members Mary McGlory and Sylvia Saunders, you'd never know these two exceedingly charming Scouse (means they come from Liverpool) matriarchs rocked a tour with The Rolling Stones. Lent their instruments to The Kinks. Rolled joints for Jimi Hendrix. John Lennon himself told them that 'girls don't play guitar.' Well, John, they did. Imagine that." Almost Famous is an Op-Docs series of shorts directed by Ben Proudfoot featuring people who nearly made history — only to fall short. It's produced by Gabriel Berk Godoi and Abby Lynn Kang Davis. Featuring cinematography by Brandon Somerhalder. See more from the "Almost Famous" series on NY Times. For more info on this one, visit YouTube. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

Find more posts: Documentaries, Short Film, To Watch

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here