Watch: Amusing 2-Min Animated Short 'Dead Meat' About a Seagull

Seagulls gotta eat, too! I'm sure we've all seen that infamous viral video of a seagull scarfing down an entire hot dog in one gulp. Disgusting, but also kind of ingenious? This fun 2-minute animated short film called Dead Meat is inspired by that remarkable feat of consumption. Dead Meat is made by a filmmaker named Adnan Peer Mohamed, who is currently studying at the Vancouver Film School and created this project during his time there. Adnan explains that he "wanted to go for something short and silly with this and I'm hoping that you get a little 'heh heh' out of it!" This definitely should make you laugh! I'm impressed at how much of a story he tells within only 2 minutes of time with just a seagull, but that's the magic of filmmaking, especially with animation. And as with any good film, I already want to hang out more with these characters.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Intro from Vimeo: "For a long time I wanted to animate something that makes people giggle and feel joy in a weird way, because everybody gets silly sometimes and I feel like everybody has a place in their heart to have a laugh at something weird." Dead Meat is written and directed and animated by Vancouver-based filmmaker Adnan Peer Mohamed - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or follow him on Instagram @verkinprogress. He's currently studying at the Vancouver Film School as an animation student. "Thanks to everyone that's helped and supported me throughout this project!" Featuring sound by Rob Woods and Matthew Thomas. Seagull model made by Viktorija Sipilova; seagull rig by Kamila Bianchi.