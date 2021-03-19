Watch: Amusing Animated Nature Short 'Curious World of Animals'

"Here is what tiger's look like when they're all alone in the jungle and nobody can see them." If you need a good laugh, stop and take five minutes to watch this animated short. Curious World of Animals is a fun animated short "documentary" film made by animation filmmakers Dante Zaballa and Osian Efnisien. They made this last year during the pandemic and released small segments of it to make people laugh while in lockdown. Now they've put all of the bits together. The animation is a bit ridiculous, but that's the point. "Take a glimpse at the natural world which surrounds us in this groundbreaking documentary that nobody asked for." It's filled with fun facts and images of various animals that don't even exist. "We really hope that soon we can extend our concept of human kindness to our little animal friends." Animals need our love, too.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short film. Brief description from Vimeo: "Take a glimpse at the natural world which surrounds us in this groundbreaking documentary that nobody asked for." Curious World of Animals is co-directed by animation filmmakers Dante Zaballa (visit his official website) and Osian Efnisien (visit his official website). Featuring voice over by Osian Efnisien. Music by Puerto Music; Zebra music by J.S.Bach; and fun fact music by Dan Oiuw. Dante explains the inspiration behind this: "This documentary was released as little snippets during 2020 to make people laugh whilst this Coronavirus is going on." Created by Dante & Osian entirely on their at home during the pandemic. Adorable, of course.