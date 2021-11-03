Watch: Animated Horror Short 'Sprite Fright' About Evil Mushrooms

"A friend of the forest is a friend of the sprites." Well aren't these little mushrooms so cute! Wait, no, they're evil! Sprite Night is a fun horror comedy animated short film made by Blender Studios, the creative corner of the 3D software company Blender. It's written and directed by former Pixar Story Supervisor Matthew Luhn - a story expert with almost 30 years of experience in Hollywood. When a group of teenagers trek into an isolated forest, they discover a pack of peaceful mushroom creatures that turn out to be a killer force of nature. "A horror-comedy inspired by Eighties' classics like Gremlins, the American Werewolf films and the more recent Shaun of the Dead." This features the voices of Valerie LaPointe as Ellie, Gabriel Bisset-Smith as Rex, Nicole Davis as Victoria, Homer Todiwala as Jay, Ed Kear as Phil, and Eric Peterson as the Elder Sprite. With songs by David Drury and Phil Peterson. Those demented little mushrooms! Enjoy.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this one. Description from YouTube: "Blender Studio's 13th open movie is an 80's-inspired horror comedy, set in Britain: When a group of rowdy teenagers trek into an isolated forest, they discover peaceful mushroom creatures that turn out to be an unexpected force of nature." Sprite Fright is written and directed by animation filmmaker Matthew Luhn - who has worked as a story artist at Pixar ever since Toy Story 2 through Onward. It's co-directed by Hjalti Hjalmarsson. Produced by Francesco Siddi. Featuring music composed by Ben J. Lee. "Blender Studio is the creative part of the Blender HQ. A dedicated team of artists & developers challenge themselves with creative-technical targets to help Blender users and to drive Blender development forward. This happens in an open source production environment." For more info on the short, visit the Blender Studio website. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?