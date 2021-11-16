WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Animated Short 'Boys Night in Sidera Institute' from CalArts

November 16, 2021
Who's ready for a mischievous adventure? This fun animated short titled Boys Night in Sidera Institute is worth a quick watch, especially if you're into animation and/or character design. The short is made by the filmmaker Adam Musa Othman - who's studying character animation at the well-known CalArts Institute in California. "It's a film about these two animals in space," is how Adam introduces this. Two scientists roam in the institute they work for, way past space curfew. They go around trying to steal something and make their way through a vast institute which seems to be dedicated to dinosaurs. It's his second film at CalArts, made during his second & third years there. The look of it is a bit rough, mainly just sketches and outlines, but it's still fun to watch and shows how much potential Adam has as an animator and a storyteller.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this one. Brief description from Vimeo: "Two scientists roam in the institute they work for, way past space curfew." Boys Night in Sidera Institute is directed by animation filmmaker Adam Musa Othman - currently studying character animation at California Institute of the Arts in Santa Clarita. This was made as his Year 2 - Year 3 film while studying at CalArts. To see more of his work, visit his official website or follow him on Twitter @admooosa or on IG @admooosa. Featuring music composed by Paul Michael Cardon. Adam explains he made this almost entirely on his own: "I made most of my film on my laptop and I was constantly working with only 4 or 7 gigabytes left of storage, so I would have to cycle through deleting files." For more info on the short, visit Vimeo. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

