Watch: Animated Short Film 'Concrete' About a Weary Backpacker

A unique short film from student filmmakers in Switzerland to enjoy. Concrete is an animated 3D and 2D mix short from the Lucerne School of Art and Design, and it originally premiered at film festivals in 2018, picking up a few awards along the way. It's now online thanks to Short of the Week and it's a must watch for animation fans. The story follows a "traveller lost in an alien land open", a restless backpacker trying to find his place in the world who discovers a concrete building in the midst of a barren swampland. There he discovers a painted fox and chases him around the building. Directed by Pirmin Bieri, Aira Joana, Nicolas Roth and Luca Struchen. This is very abstract filmmaking, but I adore it anyway. Especially that magical fox on the walls. What does it all mean? Who knows… You can take a guess and let us know what you think of it.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Description via YouTube: "Troubled by his own reoccurring transformations, a restless backpacker seeks his place in the world. Through a mysterious encounter in a concrete building in the midst of a barren swampland, he hopes to have finally found such a place." This Concrete short is co-directed by filmmakers Pirmin Bieri, Aira Joana, Nicolas Roth, Luca Struchen - from the Lucerne School of Art and Design in Switzerland. You can follow them and progress on creating & premiering the film on Instagram @concreteshort. With music by Rahel Zimmermann. The filmmakers say, "they were looking to create a 3D animation style very different from 'what we were used to from Pixar and Disney.'" For more info on the film, visit SOTW or YouTube. To view more shorts, click here. Thoughts?