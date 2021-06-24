Watch: Animated Short Film 'Drop by Drop' About a Village in Portugal

"I was born here and here I am." I am always looking forward to discovering animated short films of any kind, and this one from Portugal is mesmerizing in many ways. Drop by Drop is a Portuguese animated short film co-directed by Alexandra Ramires (Xá) and Laura Gonçalves. It originally premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar and after years of playing around the festival circuit it's finally available to watch online. This is a hybrid documentary + animated short film, telling the story of an actual town. The last habitants of a village refuse to let themselves sink into oblivion. In a world where the idea of progress appears to be above all, this home floats. To see more of her animation: Elo is the latest project from director Alexandra Ramires. Drop by Drop is not only an intriguing exploration of what keeps people stuck in their small towns, the animation is also intriguing - it's so surreal and unconventional.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Brief description from Vimeo: "The last habitants of a village refuse to let themselves sink into oblivion. In a world where the idea of progress appears to be above all, this home floats." Drop by Drop, also known as Água Mole in Portugese, is directed by filmmakers Alexandra Ramires (Xá) and Laura Gonçalves. It's produced by Rodrigo Areias. Written by Carolina Freitas, Laura Gonçalves, and Alexandra Ramires. This short is produced by BAP - Animation Studio. BAP Studio has been responsible for producing numerous animated short films made in Portugal. This originally premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar section. Featuring music from Nico Tricot & Ricardo Santos Rocha. And with voiceover by Conceição Esteves, Diamantino, Fernando Escaleira, Horácia Alves. For more info on this project, visit Vimeo or Agência. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?