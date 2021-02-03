Watch: Animated Short Film 'Once Upon a Line' About Finding Love

Sometimes all you need to tell a story is a line. One simple line. This fun animated short film already won a Student Academy Award back in 2016, setting it off on a triumphant journey around the world playing at film festivals big and small for years. Once Upon a Line, written and directed and animated by the Polish filmmaker Alicja Jasina, is finally available to watch online and it's a must see 7-minute short. Just give it a quick watch. A man leads a monotonous, unfulfilling life until a chance meeting with the girl of his dreams turns his world upside-down. As things spiral out of control, the man discovers a new way to live in a world filled with color and vitality. Once Upon a Line is a story about hope and self-discovery. This reminds me of Pixar's Day & Night and other shorts where characters entangle. I love the creativity in this simple 2D style.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this. Description from YouTube: "A man leads a monotonous, unfulfilling life until meeting with the girl of his dreams turns his life upside down. As things spiral out of control, he discovers a new way of living." This short originally premiered in 2016 and won the filmmaker a Student Academy Award that year. Once Upon a Line is directed by Polish animation filmmaker Alicja Jasina now based in LA - you can see more of her work on Vimeo or visit her official website. She's now developing a new project called Turbo Love. This short is written, produced & animated by Alicja. Featuring music by Aaron Gilmartin. It originally premiered in 2016 and played at numerous film festivals through 2017 & 2018. For more info on the short, visit SOTW or Alicja's site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?