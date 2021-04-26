Watch: Animated Short Film 'Récit De Soi' About Being Non-Binary

"These kind of moments of breakthrough are positive because you understand better who you are…" This lovely animated short film is a self portrait of a filmmaker. Récit De Soi, which translates to Self Story (or Oneself Story) in French, is made by the Belgian non-binary animator Geraldine Charpentier. "Lou talks about their relationship to gender, clothes, and other markers." It's a film about their own experiences growing up and figuring themselves out. With a big nod to Céline Sciamma's film Tomboy (2011) as the key moment of discovery for them. An important lesson in representation in entertainment. But it's also just a good story to teach more of us about the lives of other people and the many ways they figure themselves out.

Brief description via YouTube: "While non-binary representations are rare, Lou talks about their relationship to gender, clothes, and other markers." Récit de soi (which just translates to Self Story) is directed by the Belgian animator / filmmaker Géraldine Charpentier - see more of their work on their Vimeo. The short film is written, directed, and animated by Géraldine themself. Produced at Atelier de production de La Cambre ASBL. Featuring sound by Anna Faury. This originally premiered in 2018 at the Résonances, festival d'expressions artistiques libres et engagées in Belgium. For more info on this short, visit SOTW or Fiche. To view more shorts, click here.