Watch: Animated Short 'Ten, Twenty, Thirty, Forty, Fifty Miles a Day'

"A slug doesn't move any faster than a peeing scout." How's that for an opener? Here's another gorgeous looking hand-made short film to enjoy. Ten, Twenty, Thirty, Forty, Fifty Miles a Day is an animated short made by Belgian animation filmmaker Mathieu Georis. It won the the Vimeo Staff Pick Award at the 2021 Ottawa International Animation Festival just recently, and is being featured on Vimeo's site. The short is about the time when Mathieu was in the Boy Scouts and couldn't pee in front of the other boys. It's a tale about a slug and a scout. "Using an arduous, but gorgeous glass painting technique, Georis juxtaposes a personal story of his time in the Boy Scouts against evocative monochrome colors to build place, time, and subtext." The original French title is Un Kilomètre à Pied, which translates directly to One Kilometer on Foot. Ha. The colors in this are stunning, and the animation makes it more than worth 10 mins of your time.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. The very short introduction via Vimeo: "A slug doesn't move any faster than a peeing scout." Un Kilomètre à Pied aka Ten, Twenty, Thirty, Forty, Fifty Miles a Day is animated and directed by Belgian animation filmmaker Mathieu Georis - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or follow him on Instagram @mathieugeoris. This was made entirely by Mathieu on his own time. Atelier de Production de La Cambre. The film also won the Vimeo Staff Pick Award at the 2021 Ottawa International Animation Festival. He explains details about the technique: "The film was made using glass painting. It's a very slow technique that I thought was appropriate to experiment with for this subject. It allowed me to highlight several elements in the story: the slime aspect of the slug, the relief of the set, the light, the mucus."