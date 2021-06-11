Watch: Ash Arnold's Lovely Pixar Tribute - 'To Infinity And Beyond'

"Sully, what about everything we ever worked for, does that matter?" This wonderful tribute was made to celebrate the release of Pixar's 24th feature film, Luca (watch the trailer), arriving this summer. It features footage from all of their films, including a few of their shorts and their excellent SparkShorts series, edited together and it's just beautiful. It's hard not to get watery watching this. For as long as I can remember, I've been a fan of Pixar. I've been lucky to visit the studio a few times, befriend a few animators, and purchase some of their merch. But most of all, I love their movies with all my heart. They're not only made for kids, they're magical and moving adventures that we can never forget, that touch us and change us. "In honour of Luca coming out next week here is my tribute to the wonderful folks at Pixar." Even director Lee Unkrich tweeted about this tribute: "Gave me goosebumps, and I worked on most of ’em." Yes, indeed. Watch below.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "I love Pixar! They have made some of my favorite films. I've been wanting to make this video for nearly a year now and finally I've gotten round to doing it and just in time for Pixar's newest film Luca!" This "To Infinity and Beyond" tribute was made / edited by Ash Arnold - you can follow him on Twitter @asharnold11 or visit his YouTube channel. The 24 feature films made by Pixar Animation Studios so far: Toy Story (1995), A Bug's Life (1998), Toy Story 2 (1999), Monsters, Inc. (2001), Finding Nemo (2003), The Incredibles (2004), Cars (2006), Ratatouille (2007), Wall-E (2008), Up (2009), Toy Story 3 (2010), Cars 2 (2011), Brave (2012), Monsters University (2013), Inside Out (2015), The Good Dinosaur (2015), Finding Dory (2016), Cars 3 (2017), Coco (2017), Incredibles 2 (2018), Toy Story 4 (2019), Onward (2020), Soul (2020), and Luca (2021). We so love Pixar! Always and forever. Which of their movies are your all-time favorites?