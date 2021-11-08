WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Award-Winning Animated Short Film 'Louis' Shoes' from MoPA

by
November 8, 2021
Source: Vimeo

Louis' Shoes Short Film

"Before doing anything, I always take off my shoes." Oh this is just wonderful! What a delightful short film. Louis' Shoes is an animated short made by a group of four students from the Ecole MoPA, a prestigious animation school in Arles, France. The film was winner of the "Student Academy Awards" (Gold prize) and was their 2020 graduation project - and it's now available to watch online. The 5-minute short, also known as Les Chaussures de Louis, is about a Louis - an 8-and-a-half year old boy who is autistic. He arrives at his new school and is about to introduce himself. This film features one of the best depictions of autism you'll ever see (along with the doc The Reason I Jump), with so much thoughtfulness and understanding for how autistic children experience the world and react to others. Along with a huge heaping of creativity with the animation. And it will definitely bring a smile to your face watching Louis talk about his blue shoes… Enjoy.

Louis' Shoes Short Film

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Brief description from Vimeo: "Louis, 8-and-a-half years old, is autistic. He arrives at his new school and is about to introduce himself." Louis' Shoes, originally known as Les Chaussures de Louis in French, is co-directed by a selection of talented animation filmmakers: Marion Philippe, Kayu Leung, Theo Jamin, Jean Geraud Blanc - students at Ecole MoPA (official website), an animation school located in Arles, France that focuses solely on teaching "Cinéma Film d'Animation 3D". This short project was created as the final Graduation Animation Film for these four filmmakers at MoPA. Featuring an original score by Lolita Del Pino. For more info on the project and a look at how it was made, follow along on Instagram @louis.shoes_film or on Facebook. Or visit the film's official website with many more details / links for each of the four filmmakers. To discover more short films, click here. Your thoughts?

Find more posts: Animation, Short Film, To Watch

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here