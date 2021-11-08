Watch: Award-Winning Animated Short Film 'Louis' Shoes' from MoPA

"Before doing anything, I always take off my shoes." Oh this is just wonderful! What a delightful short film. Louis' Shoes is an animated short made by a group of four students from the Ecole MoPA, a prestigious animation school in Arles, France. The film was winner of the "Student Academy Awards" (Gold prize) and was their 2020 graduation project - and it's now available to watch online. The 5-minute short, also known as Les Chaussures de Louis, is about a Louis - an 8-and-a-half year old boy who is autistic. He arrives at his new school and is about to introduce himself. This film features one of the best depictions of autism you'll ever see (along with the doc The Reason I Jump), with so much thoughtfulness and understanding for how autistic children experience the world and react to others. Along with a huge heaping of creativity with the animation. And it will definitely bring a smile to your face watching Louis talk about his blue shoes… Enjoy.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Brief description from Vimeo: "Louis, 8-and-a-half years old, is autistic. He arrives at his new school and is about to introduce himself." Louis' Shoes, originally known as Les Chaussures de Louis in French, is co-directed by a selection of talented animation filmmakers: Marion Philippe, Kayu Leung, Theo Jamin, Jean Geraud Blanc - students at Ecole MoPA (official website), an animation school located in Arles, France that focuses solely on teaching "Cinéma Film d'Animation 3D". This short project was created as the final Graduation Animation Film for these four filmmakers at MoPA. Featuring an original score by Lolita Del Pino. For more info on the project and a look at how it was made, follow along on Instagram @louis.shoes_film or on Facebook. Or visit the film's official website with many more details / links for each of the four filmmakers.