Watch: Award-Winning Dutch Animated Short Film 'Life is Beautiful'

"Anton may be done with life, but life ain’t done with Anton." This animated short film originally premiered in 2013 and we're just now catching up with it thanks to a reminder from our friends at Short of the Week. Life is Beautiful is made by an Amsterdam-based filmmaker named Ben Brand, who has won awards for his many short films over the years (you'll recognize gifs from this one). This one is about an aging man who makes a decision to change his measly existence, and in doing so "discovers the real greatness of life." It's kind of about reincarnation, but I won't say anything else. It played at numerous festivals in 2013 & 2014 and picked up a few awards, and is online now. As odd as this seems, it's a bit like Pixar's Soul meets Gaspar Noe's Enter the Void. Despite the heavy story, Brand says it's "supposed to be a funny, tragicomic film… you can compare it to the characters in the films of the Coen Brothers." It's only 8 minutes - watch in full below.

Brief description via YouTube: "Anton may be done with life, but life ain't done with Anton. In his convincing decision to change his measly existence he discovers the real greatness of life." Life is Beautiful is both written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Ben Brand - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official site or follow him on IG @benbrandamsterdam. His most recent shorts include Sea You and Re-Entry. This animation short originally premiered in 2013. Featuring animation by Fube, and an original score by Christiaan Verbeek. From an interview: "The idea behind Life is Beautiful is to show the parallels between faith in Heaven & Hell and my personal belief in reincarnation. After death we all leave our body and our energy or spirit travels further to a next place."