Watch: Award-Winning Dutch Short 'Wild' Directed by Jan Verdijk

"Savour this place and after this weekend maybe you'll never want to leave." Oh yes. This is one of those short films that delivers with a "holy shit" ending. Wild is a Dutch short film from filmmaker Jan Verdijk, and it originally premiered in 2018 and went on to win the "Best European Short Film" award at the Sitges Film Festival. And boy oh boy does it deserve that win. Toine, Iris and their son Jacco seek the hilly and picturesque south of The Netherlands for a weekend of quality time and relaxation. Toine – clearly the self-proclaimed head of the family – starts to behave erratically. His manners seem to look out of place in these idyllic surroundings. It won't take long before his family will have enough of his behavior. Ha! Ahahahaha. Just wait. Starring Wouter Hendrickx, Hannah van Lunteren, and Jago Hensema. Such a deranged and entirely satisfying short, and that ending is a doozy. I don't want to say anything more until you watch and experience this yourself. Thanks to our pals at Short of the Week, it is finally available to watch online.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "When a father misbehaves during a weekend-holiday, his surroundings will make him feel very unwelcome, while his wife and son turn against him." Wild is both written and directed by up-and-coming Dutch filmmaker Jan Verdijk - see more of his work on his official website or follow him on Instagram. He runs a development company called Hidde de Vries. Produced by The Rogues. With cinematography by Thijmen Doornik, and music by Hans Nieuwenhuijsen. This first premiered at the Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, then won the Best European Short Film Award at the 2019 Sitges Film Festival. Verdijk explains the origins: "For some time I had this idea to make a short film about a man who keeps his surroundings in his grasp by misusing his powerful position in society. In the same period, I was trying to put something about this subject on paper and the #MeToo​ discourse started." For info, visit SOTW or Hidde de Vries. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?