Watch: Awesome 'The Films of Zack Snyder' Mashup Tribute Video

This… Is… Zack… SNYDER!! In honor of the release of "The Snyder Cut" today, also known as Zack Snyder's Justice League, friend of the site Dino Kos (@WolvieCBM) has put together a new video montage to enjoy. It's titled CUT TO: The Films of Zack Snyder and is a mashup of footage from all 8 of his movies. Zack landed in Hollywood in 2004 with Dawn of the Dead, and has spent the last 17 years bringing blockbusters to the big screen - from 300 to Man of Steel to BvS to Sucker Punch. And don't forget he's got Army of the Dead arriving on Netflix this summer. Love him or hate him, Zack Snyder makes big, flashy, action-packed movies that are made to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. And he's a movie lover who makes movies to entertain above all else. This is a fun montage that makes me nostalgic for his early days.

Thanks to Dino for the tip on this - embedded directly from his YouTube. You can see more of Dino's videos on his YouTube channel, including the Cinema 2020 - A Year in Film recap from last year. Dino explained (in an email): "Just got around finishing the new montage, this one is for Zack Snyder's films. Decided to rewatch all of his work out of fun, and then some ideas started rolling around for a new edit." Zack Snyder's films include: Dawn of the Dead (released 2004), 300 (released 2006), Watchmen (released 2009), Legend of the Guardians: Owls of Ga'Hoole (released 2010), Sucker Punch (released 2011), Man of Steel (released 2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (released 2016), and of course the original Justice League (released 2017) and the finished Zack Snyder's Justice League (released 2021). Which are your favorites?