Watch: Awkward Dark Comedy Short About 'The History of Nipples'

"They knew the nipples were to blame…" Why do men have nipples, what are they used for? It is a question that has plagued mankind for centuries. The History of Nipples is a strange, awkward dark comedy short made by filmmaker Bailey Tom Bailey. It premiered at festivals in 2019 and hit the web last year, but we're only catching up with it now. A perfect intro from Short of the Week: "At some point in our life, we've probably all looked in the mirror and thought 'why?'. For Ron, the perplexed lead in Bailey Tom Bailey's truly distinct short The History of Nipples, it isn't so much 'why do they look like that', but more 'why are they even there?'. He's become obsessed with his nipples and this new fascination is going to lead him on a dark journey of self-reflection and existentialism." The short stars Joseph Macnab and Lily Wood, with Ronan Cullen, Vile Loikkanen, and Travis Booth-Millard. If you need a good laugh, give this a look.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Description via YouTube: "'What are my nipples for?' Ron asks after reading about a Celtic fertility ritual, and falls into a personal crisis with a drastic solution." The History of Nipples is a comedy short both written & directed by London-based filmmaker Bailey Tom Bailey - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on Instagram. (He also recently made a lockdown short called Dead Dad.) Produced by Callum Harrison and Aaron Z. Willson. With cinematography by Spike Morris, and music from Stefano Fasce. Bailey's inspiration: "The initial idea for the film's concept came to Bailey after he visited an exhibition at the Natural History Museum in Dublin and learnt all about an old Celtic ritual that involved sucking on a Kings' Nipples to bring forth fertility and prosperity to the land." For more info, visit SOTW or his site. To see more shorts, click here. What say you?