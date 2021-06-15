Watch: Badass Two-Minute 'Sisters' Short Film for Alexander Wang

"Excellence runs in the family." Another marketing spot short film for a fashion company, this one runs less than two minutes (everyone's got short attention spans nowadays). Sisters is a promo short film made for the Alexander Wang "Pre-Fall 2021" womenswear collection. It was written and directed by Pavel Brenner and features a cast of Asian women walking around, driving motorcycles, and uh, fighting in fancy rooms. "Sisters tells the story of three Asian women who subvert stereotypes [a Princess, Warrior, and Mentor], and exemplify power and excellence in each of their respective storylines." Starring Ashley Wang as Princess, Piya Chitsmaran as Mentor, Yoa Mizuno as Warrior. With music by GRRL, clothes by Alexander Wang (who has been caught in a sexual assault controversy recently). A badass video featuring some badass ladies.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this video. Campaign description: "The film aims to tell the story of three powerful, diverse Asian women, played by Ashley Wang (Princess), Yoa Mizuno (Warrior), and Piya Chitsmaran (Mentor). These characters also echo the innovative sales strategy: three monthly drops will gradually reveal the collection released from June to August on the website and social channels." Sisters is directed by filmmaker Pavel Brenner - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on Instagram @brennerpavel. Featuring cinematography by Christopher Ripley, and music by GRRL. With hair styling by Edward Lampley. Produced by Christina Jobe, creative produced by Camilla Gai. For more info on the short, visit Alexander Wang or YouTube. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?