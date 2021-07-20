Watch: All the Cannes 2021 Trailers Available for Festival Films - Part 1

"Extraordinary accusations require extraordinary proof." With the 2021 Cannes Film Festival wrapped up, it's time to look back and highlight many of the films that premiered at the festival this summer. Below is a collection of trailers currently out for films that premiered at this prestigious festival - including Drive My Car, punk Palme d'or winner Titane, Memoria, The French Dispatch, Hit the Road, Nitram, Petrov's Flu, Benedetta, and plenty of others. The marketing teams have been releasing teaser trailers for almost every major film that shows, trying to build some buzz with audiences not at the festival while the film is showing at the festival. We've already posted many of these trailers before, but this final post features everything available now at the end of the festival - 44 trailers in total (within Part 1 + Part 2) to enjoy here.

All the trailers below are listed in alphabetical order according to their English title - click here for Part 2.

Ahed's Knee from Israel (original title Ha'berech) - directed by Nadav Lapid:

Aline from Canada - directed by Valérie Lemercier:

Annette from the Sparks Brothers - directed by Leos Carax:

BAC Nord from France (also known as The Stronghold) - directed by Cédric Jimenez:

Belle from Japan - directed by Mamoru Hosoda:

Benedetta from the mind of Paul Verhoeven - directed by Paul Verhoeven:

Bergman Island from France / Sweden - directed by Mia Hansen-Løve:

Bigger Than Us from France - directed by Flore Vasseur:

Blue Bayou from USA - directed by Justin Chon:

La Civil from Mexico - directed by Teodora Mihai:

Compartment No. 6 from Finland (original title Hytti nro 6) - directed by Juho Kuosmanen:

Deception from France (original title Tromperie) - directed by Arnaud Desplechin:

Drive My Car from Japan (original title Doraibu mai kâ) - directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi:

Emergency Declaration from South Korea (original title Bisang Seoneon) - directed by Jae-rim Han:

Europa from Iraq / Italy - directed by Haider Rashid:

Everything Went Fine from France (original title Tout s'est bien passé) - directed by François Ozon:

Evolution from Germany - directed by Kornél Mundruczó:

Feathers from Egypt - directed by Omar El Zohairy:

France from France - directed by Bruno Dumont:

The French Dispatch from USA - directed by Wes Anderson:

The Gravedigger's Wife from Djibouti (original title Guled & Nasra) - directed by Khadar Ahmed:

Great Freedom from Germany (original title Grosse Freiheit) - directed by Sebastian Meise:

Titane writer / director Julia Ducournau on winning the Palme d'Or top prize: "There is so much beauty and emotion to be found in what cannot be pigeonholed. Thank you to the Jury for calling for more diversity in our film experiences and in our lives. And thank you to the Jury for letting the monsters in."

