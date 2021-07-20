Watch: All the Cannes 2021 Trailers Available for Festival Films - Part 2

Part 2 with all the rest! "Do you think I'm possessed?" With the 2021 Cannes Film Festival wrapped up, it's time to look back and highlight many of the films that premiered at the festival this summer. Below is a collection of trailers currently out for films that premiered at this prestigious festival - including Drive My Car, punk Palme d'or winner Titane, Memoria, The French Dispatch, Hit the Road, Nitram, Petrov's Flu, Benedetta, and plenty of others. The marketing teams have been releasing teaser trailers for almost every major film that shows, trying to build some buzz with audiences not at the festival while the film is showing at the festival. We've already posted many of these trailers before, but this final post features everything available now at the end of the festival - 44 trailers in total (within Part 1 + Part 2) to enjoy here.

All the trailers below are listed in alphabetical order according to their English title - click here for Part 1.

Hit the Road from Iran (original title Jadde Khaki) - directed by Panah Panahi:

Jane by Charlotte from France (original title Jane par Charlotte) - directed by Charlotte Gainsbourg:

Lamb from Iceland - directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson:

Marx Can Wait from Italy (original title Marx può aspettare) - directed by Marco Bellocchio:

Medusa from Brazil - directed by Anita Rocha da Silveira:

Memoria from Colombia / Thailand - directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul:

Moneyboys from Taiwan - directed by Yilin Bo Chen:

New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization from Greece - directed by Andrew Muscato:

Nitram from Australia - directed by Justin Kurzel:

Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle from Japan / France - directed by Arthur Harari:

Oranges Sanguines from France - directed by Jean-Christophe Meurisse:

Our Men from Belgium (original title Mon Légionnaire) - directed by Rachel Lang:

Paris 13th District from France (original title Les Olympiades) - directed by Jacques Audiard:

Petrov's Flu from Russia (original title Петровы в гриппе) - directed by Kirill Serebrennikov:

Prayers for the Stolen from Mexico (original title Noche de Fuego) - directed by Tatiana Huezo:

Stillwater from USA - directed by Tom McCarthy:

The Story of My Wife from Hungary (original title A feleségem története) - directed by Ildikó Enyedi:

The Summit of the Gods from France (original title Le sommet des dieux) - directed by Patrick Imbert:

Titane from France - directed by Julia Ducournau:

Unclenching the Fists from North Ossetia - directed by Kira Kovalenko:

Where is Anne Frank from Belgium / Israel - directed by Ari Folman:

The Year of the Everlasting Storm from all over the world - anthology of pandemic short films:

Titane writer / director Julia Ducournau on winning the Palme d'Or top prize: "There is so much beauty and emotion to be found in what cannot be pigeonholed. Thank you to the Jury for calling for more diversity in our film experiences and in our lives. And thank you to the Jury for letting the monsters in."

