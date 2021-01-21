Watch: 'Change' Short Doc Film About the Art of Mural Fest Kosovo

"Being in the public with a camera was no different to being in public with a weapon because of how much it could affect reality." This outstanding short documentary film takes us to the Balkan country of Kosovo, into the town of Ferizaj (Google Maps), a small city desolated by war located in the south of the country. Change is a short film made by UK-based filmmaker Doug Gillen, who traveled there in September 2020 for Mural Fest Kosovo. While there he documented the work of the "Void Projects" art collective. The film features the work of many talented mural artists, including Ampparito, Aruallan, Micheal Beitz, Helen Bur, Emilio Cerezo, Doa Oa, Alba Fabre, Ivan Floro, Maria Jose Gallardo, Retry One, Zane Prater, Vlada Trocka, and Axel Void. This is a really wonderful introduction to Kosovo and the people there, since not many know much about it other than there was a war there not too long ago. And it's also a beauitfully captured portrait of how street art and murals can bring a community together, and perhaps inspire conversation and change.

Thanks to Colossal for the tip on this short. Full description via Vimeo: "Set against the backdrop of a global pandemic, the film follows 10 international artists reflecting on the history of a country healing from war. In collaboration with the local community, this new generation of creatives discover the human stories of Ferizaj. Art in the city becomes a visual celebration of connectedness at a time of shared distance." Change is directed by filmmaker Doug Gillen - based in London, he runs the production company Fifth Wall TV. You can follow him @douggillen or see more of their work on the Fifth Wall website. Produced by Fifth Wall TV in collaboration with the Kosovo Mural Festival and Void Projects. It's executive produced by Charlotte Pyatt. Gillen on intertwining themes: "The greater this connection, the more effective the work. Exploring the human stories of Ferizaj in this [artistic] way, at this very unique moment in time, felt like an important opportunity to document meaningfully." For more info, visit Colossal or Vimeo. For more shorts, click here.