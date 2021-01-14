Watch: Charming 'The Moon's Not That Great' Animated Short Film

"It's just too gray… I'm sitting here and I'm just thinking, when are we going to see Mars?" This lovely, poetic animated short film is worth a watch to bring a smile to your face. The Moon's Not That Great is about an astronaut who embarks on a voyage to the Moon. When she returns, she discovers that everyone on Earth is over the Moon, and only cares about Mars instead. Featuring the voices of Gabby Capili, Jake Sheppard, Claire Epting, Kristin Wetenkamp, Noah Malone, Caleb Fietsam, Sam Lane, Emiliano Aguirre-Medina, Asher Adel, and Dylan Kanner. This film is made by Mathieu Libman, best known for his CalArts short Pinky Toe. The look is reminiscent of the Lord & Miller series "Clone High". I love the ending to this, it's a sweet reminder that no matter what there is always still beauty to appreciate on this little blue planet.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "After an astronaut returns from her lunar mission to find that the public lost all interest in the moon, the stories of the astronaut, a film director, and a bear intersect." The Moon's Not That Great is both written & directed, and animated, by filmmaker Mathieu Libman based in Los Angeles. You can see even more of his work on Vimeo or visit his website. Produced by Mikey Oz; executive produced by Nexus Studios, Chris O'Reilly, & Charlotte Bavasso. Featuring music by Paul Michael Cardon. It played at numerous fests, including the RiverRun Film Festival, and won an award at the Hollywood Blvd Film Festival. Mathieu is currently working on various projects. For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or Mathieu's website. Thoughts?