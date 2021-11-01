Watch: Chilling VHS Horror Microshort 'Another Unknown Mystery'

"What I reckon is, they did something… something evil." Halloween may be over, but there are still spooky stories to tell! Filmmaker Will Webb debuted his latest short film this past weekend and it's worth a watch. Another Unknown Mystery is a riff on the classic "Unsolved Mysteries" TV show (which scared the crap out of me as a kid, too). Not only does it make fun of the show and its host, it's also telling a chilling horror story in its own right. Though it's honestly not that scary. Webb describes it on Twitter as a "VHS horror microshort" that was inspired by his own childhood memory of discovering "Unsolved Mysteries" late one night, and being haunted by the images ever since. Another Unknown Mystery stars Tom Knight, Elena Voce, Stewart Lockwood, and Kevin Layne. They pulled off making this short inbetween lockdowns, and it's just some simple, harmless tongue-in-cheek "unknown mystery" fun. Pop in the VHS tape and enjoy.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "Nobody knows what happened to Nancy Kerridge in the warehouse that night; an investigation by supernatural magazine show Another Unknown Mystery, complete with tanned host Harry Font, raises more questions than answers." Another Unknown Mystery is both written and directed by London-based filmmaker Will Webb - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official site or follow him on Twitter @Willwebbful. He's also one half of Mountain Way Pictures. Produced by Alexandra Bahiyyih Wain. With cinematography by James Ian Gray, and music composed by Tara Creme. Webb explains he was inspired by a late night TV experience: it "takes that traumatic TV memory and reinterprets it in a tongue-in-cheek pastiche of mystery magazine shows…" For more info, see Webb's Twitter thread here or visit Vimeo. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?