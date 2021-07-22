WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Chris Black's Short Film 'Jim' About America's Implicit Racism

by
July 22, 2021
Source: YouTube

Jim Short Film

"And I truly believe that a mind is a terrible to thing to waste!" In an overwhelmingly white classroom, an isolated and Black middle school student struggles with the pressure of being the only Black voice during an uncomfortable in-class reading activity. Jim is a short film written and directed by filmmaker Chris Black, who tragically passed away in 2019 just after a festival premiere. Short of the Week was given permission from Black's family to posthumously debut the film online. "A thought-provoking satire, Black's debut short gleefully dives into a series of hot-button American cultural issues in a potent comedy of racial cringe." It involves the iconically troubled "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" novel, commenting on America's racist past (and present). Starring AJ Hudson as Charles, Kalina McCreery as the teacher, Julio Montoro as Jim. Black stated he wanted to explore how "there is an absurdity to black life." It's a must see 6-min short.

Jim Short Film Poster

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this. Snyopsis from YouTube: "Charles, a young African-American student, participates in a classroom reading of one of the enduring literary emblems of America's racist legacy, 'The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn'. Whenever a sentence has the N-word in it, the teacher quickly swoops in to ask Charles to read that section." Jim is both written and directed by filmmaker Chris Black (aka Christopher Black), who sadly passed away in 2019. Learn more about him on his official website. You can also read a Twitter tribute to Chris here. Produced by Maya Emelle & Chris Black. With cinematography by Sean Conaty. Director's statement: "There is an absurdity to black life. And that's basically what I want to explore. That's why satire is great. It allows me to ask questions without being too serious and bringing the mood down too much." For more info on the film, visit SOTW or Black's site. To see more shorts, click here.

Find more posts: Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here