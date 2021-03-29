Watch: 'Christopher Nolan's Labyrinth' - A Tribute to Nolan's Movies

WORTH WATCHING

March 29, 2021
"One simple little idea… that changed everything." Even after 11 movies, Christopher Nolan still leads the way as an innovative, exciting filmmaker delivering heart-pounding big screen entertainment. Some have become upset over his comments releasing Tenet, but many others still love him and always appreciate the thrilling movies he makes. Filmmaker Dylan Hoang has put together a brand new tribute titled "The Films of Christopher Nolan", also called "Christopher Nolan's Labyrinth" – an homage to his 20 years so far. The video covers everything from Memento through Tenet (with IMAX footage). It was created in honor of the 30th anniversary of Memento, but it might as well be in honor of his 11th movie Tenet finally getting released on Blu-ray and showing in cinemas again now that they've started to safely re-open. It's best to take Dylan's advice: "Feel it. Best seen on the biggest screen possible with headphones!" Enjoy the tribute below.

Thanks to Dan for the tip on this tribute video. Full description from YouTube: "Two decades of shifting the cinematic status quo. Even if the final result misses, coming out of a Christopher Nolan film tends to feel other-worldly, an experience beyond words. Every genre he's touched has been changed, inspiring future filmmakers to push that envelope just a bit further. I can only hope that this video does his brilliant work justice." This "Films of Christopher Nolan" video was created by filmmaker / editor Dylan Hoang - follow him @TheDylanHoang or visit his website. Nolan's filmography includes: Memento (2000), Insomnia (2002), Batman Begins (2005), The Prestige (2006), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), and Tenet (2020). Plus of course Following (1998) which was not featured. To see more video essays, click here. Thoughts? Your favorites?

